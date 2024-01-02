Create New Account
First Tsunami Waves Hit Japan After 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake
Firstpost


Jan 1, 2024


First Tsunami Waves Hit Japan After 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake


Tsunami waves hit Japan's coasts after a series of powerful earthquakes. The strongest earthquake measuring 7.6 struck Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan. Authorities say hazardous waves up to 5 metres were expected. The Japanese MeT office said that 21 earthquakes above 4.0 magnitude hit Japan.


Japan | Earthquake | Tsunami | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News | International News | Trending News


#japan #earthquake #tsunami #firstpost #worldnews #latestnews #globalnews #internationalnews #trendingnews


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8GrKSMlABk&pp=ygUQamFwYW4gZWFydGhxdWFrZQ%3D%3D

Keywords
earthquakejapantsunamideathsquakeinjuredwavesfirstpostishikawa

