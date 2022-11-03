This Is Why Stars Are Heavier Today

The stars are literally getting heavier! 🌟
In this video, Marco Castellano, a researcher at Osservatorio Astronomico di Roma-INAF, whose study is primarily focused on galaxy formation, explains this startling phenomenon.
Marco explains that the reason stars today are heavier because they formed from older stars that KEPT burning and
making heavier elements. 💫
Double tap this video if you found this informative!❤️
