5/16/25 TRUMP Vs 8647Threat, LEO The Wolf, WEF MB Cartel #LeoZagami

5/16/25 While Conquering Cartel Babylon's Global Infrastructure, President Trump faces Com_y death threat, & Pope Leo's Jesuit-run battle vs America/Sovereign Europe, as WEF/MB meets in Poland on election weekend & More!! Leo Zagami excellent analysis on Prevost kicks off 1st hour of video! We are Winning! Prayer is Paramount! WE ARE FREE! CLOSED CAPTION HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxHAfza2M5k







PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Pope Leo 14th: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing:

https://leozagami.com/





Prevost retains his private secretary from Peru Diocese as Vatican Secretary:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-leo-xiv-retains-priest-from-peru-as-his-secretary/?utm_source=most_recent&utm_campaign=usa





Pope Francis/Bergoglio was on psychotropic drug cocktail to control his psychotic behavior!

https://cathcon.blogspot.com/2025/05/pope-francis-needed-medication-to.html





George Webb substack “Comey's Haqqani Network”

https://substack.com/home/post/p-163673411





Dr. Faiez Kirsten’s Report: “EXPOSED: KLAUS SCHWAB’S DAUGHTER FLIPS — CONFESSES WEF’S PLAN TO MURDER BILLIONS”

https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/exposed-klaus-schwabs-daughter-flips





Deborah Tavares on DEW Fires and G_____Maps Grid of World

https://rumble.com/v6r56cc-2025-03-22-israei-news-debrorah-tavares-unleashed-with-new-explosive-inform.html





Family Reuniting Help through RESCUE THE FOSTERS:

https://rescuethefosters.org/





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899





"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!