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Mid-Week (USA Wed) Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - MUFON is Damaged + ST10 etc ] - OT Chan Live#285
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5 views • July 17, 2020
#MUFON #SECURETEAM #THIRDPHASEOFMOON #CGIUFOS #ALIENS #UFOS
Topics:
0) Gen Chat - about Alternative video platform Cinnamon
1) MUFON is damaged - Shocking News
but this is not the END of MUFON as fraud channel claim
2) Secureteam10 shows up on Twitter since the court case
conclusions - what does he have to say to it all.. well
NOTHING.. find out more
3) ThirdphaseofMoon - Tr3b vid claims.. what really is it.
lets see if we can pin it completely today.
plus 5 more videos looked at by TPOM
4) A look at Area503 UFO channel BSing folks .. bunch of balloons
being a humanoid.
5) Resume with more MUFON cases with videos and photos
(ran out of time for MUFON cases so pushing it to Saturdays Show)
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:
0) Gen Chat - about Alternative video platform Cinnamon
1) MUFON is damaged - Shocking News
but this is not the END of MUFON as fraud channel claim
2) Secureteam10 shows up on Twitter since the court case
conclusions - what does he have to say to it all.. well
NOTHING.. find out more
3) ThirdphaseofMoon - Tr3b vid claims.. what really is it.
lets see if we can pin it completely today.
plus 5 more videos looked at by TPOM
4) A look at Area503 UFO channel BSing folks .. bunch of balloons
being a humanoid.
5) Resume with more MUFON cases with videos and photos
(ran out of time for MUFON cases so pushing it to Saturdays Show)
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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