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THE DIMMING: Exposing The Global Climate Engineering Cover-Up
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590 views • May 20, 2021
The final world war against the people and nations of the world commenced with the signing by America onto the UN Charter. This ongoing war is a multi dimensional psyco-guerilla war being waged by the so-called elite against the worlds nations. Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars, "It is easy to obfuscate or gaslight a war that doesn't look like it's a war." ~JT
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