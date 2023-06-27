UK petition demands scrapping Russian sanctions, end of arms supplies to Ukraine





A petition has been launched in the UK, calling for a referendum on whether to scrap sanctions against Russia, as well as arms supplies to Ukraine.





The petition says the government supported Kiev without any mandate from the British people, who have suffered the consequences of soaring prices and inflation.





Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/RTnews





Follow us on Telegram:

https://t.me/rtnews





Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/RT_com