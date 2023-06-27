UK petition demands scrapping Russian sanctions, end of arms supplies to Ukraine
A petition has been launched in the UK, calling for a referendum on whether to scrap sanctions against Russia, as well as arms supplies to Ukraine.
The petition says the government supported Kiev without any mandate from the British people, who have suffered the consequences of soaring prices and inflation.
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram:
https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/RT_com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.