ANALYZING THE UNREST IN THE UK

After the tragic slaying of 3 young girls at the hands of a 17-year-old man in England, protests and riots have broken out throughout the UK. Tensions over mass migrations of immigrants, a rise in violent crime, and accusations of a 2-tiered police system are at a boiling point. And now, there are serious concerns over the media manipulation and an apparent authoritarian crack down on free speech.
AIRDATE: August 8, 2024