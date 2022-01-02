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Dr. Peter Breggin, MD, on The Big Picture with Thom Hartmann (2013)
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283 views • January 02, 2022
Originally posted to the Breggin Channel on YouTube on Mar 1, 2014. This video had 1,709 views and 42 likes.
Dr Breggin interviewed on The Big Picture with Thom Hartmann, Sep 23, 2013, regarding his book Medication Madness: The Role of Psychiatric Drugs in Cases of Violence, Suicide and Crime.
Dr Breggin interviewed on The Big Picture with Thom Hartmann, Sep 23, 2013, regarding his book Medication Madness: The Role of Psychiatric Drugs in Cases of Violence, Suicide and Crime.
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