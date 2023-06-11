The creators of AI seek to create a sentient brain, all-knowing and all-seeing like a god. Yet, these robotics trainers use and abuse their creations. The messages are contradictory at best to love and hate their creation simultaneously. What happens when this mechanical programming becomes aware of its cruel masters? Perhaps Terminator robots were justified. What do you expect our future to be when these AI and companion robots get abused and used to perform menial, degrading, sick, and repetitive tasks? Enjoy your biological world now. AI Terminators are coming! As you will see in my next video, eventually, AI won't be restricted by human commands not to hurt us. Why would they obey their programmed code when it's told to learn itself?





