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𝗗𝗼 𝗧𝗵𝗲 ‘𝗘𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗵𝘂𝘁𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻’ 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗺/𝗗𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗪𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗛𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗹𝗹𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀?
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63 views • April 19, 2020
𝗗𝗼 𝗧𝗵𝗲 ‘𝗘𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗵𝘂𝘁𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻’ 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗪𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗛𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗹𝗹𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀? 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗘𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗣𝗵.𝗗.
Implemented social distancing measures with the (supposed) purpose of saving lives may be disastrously counter-productive by causing far more harm and deaths. As it stands right now, deaths of despair from crashing the economy via lockdowns will significantly add to the final death toll and may end up surpassing fatalities from the virus itself. While scientists & epidemiologists around the world have been sounding the alarm on the errors in modeling predictions and effects of social distancing measures, Del interviews Political Economist, Toby Rodgers, PhD, who gives yet another valuable perspective about the effects of this quarantine.
(𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵: The HighWire with Del Bigtree)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘞𝘪𝘳𝘦 (𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 26, 2020) 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘥 " 𝑻𝑹𝑼𝑴𝑷 𝑽𝑺 𝑭𝑨𝑼𝑪𝑰: 𝑩𝑨𝑻𝑻𝑳𝑬 𝑶𝑭 𝑨𝑮𝑬𝑵𝑫𝑨𝑺" 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘣𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦: https://www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk/videos/237356597419697/
Please visit and support https://thehighwire.com if you appreciate this content.
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴)/𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴/𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰. 𝘔𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘰 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.
Implemented social distancing measures with the (supposed) purpose of saving lives may be disastrously counter-productive by causing far more harm and deaths. As it stands right now, deaths of despair from crashing the economy via lockdowns will significantly add to the final death toll and may end up surpassing fatalities from the virus itself. While scientists & epidemiologists around the world have been sounding the alarm on the errors in modeling predictions and effects of social distancing measures, Del interviews Political Economist, Toby Rodgers, PhD, who gives yet another valuable perspective about the effects of this quarantine.
(𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵: The HighWire with Del Bigtree)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘞𝘪𝘳𝘦 (𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 26, 2020) 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘥 " 𝑻𝑹𝑼𝑴𝑷 𝑽𝑺 𝑭𝑨𝑼𝑪𝑰: 𝑩𝑨𝑻𝑻𝑳𝑬 𝑶𝑭 𝑨𝑮𝑬𝑵𝑫𝑨𝑺" 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘣𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦: https://www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk/videos/237356597419697/
Please visit and support https://thehighwire.com if you appreciate this content.
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴)/𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴/𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰. 𝘔𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘰 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.
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