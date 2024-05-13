WHITE GENTILE CHRISTIAN NATIONS DESTROYED ACCORDING TO PROPHECY

...AND THEY ARE NONE THE WISER TO KNOW WHY THIS IS HAPPENING TO THEM!Christianity is not the target of satan, it is the 'lost sheep of the house of Israel' scattered within them! They are now indistinguishable from the pagans, the heathens (gentiles) that created these nations:

it became obvious that Rome could not stop 'the way' (Acts 24:14) they just changed colors, the 'Universal (katholikos) Church' was born, they created Christianity a false religion 'and changed times and laws' Dan 7:25

Fact: "the catholic church" first appeared in a letter from Ignatius in 110AD, in Antioch (liitle Rome), where the greek (gentile) term 'christian' first appeared:

GRECO-ROME the 3rd beast: The Roman empire or Holy Roman Empire (and what ever wicked stage it morphed in to) from its inception pre and post, at the beginning of the Popes & false bishops under suppersessionism (RCC) is still all part of the 'third beast' which birthed Christianity which is caught in her matrix of lies and 1/2 truths, and images:

Christianity is not the religion of the early saints, all 5000+ of them were grafted into the House of Israel through 'faith, mercy and grace of Messiahs death and resurrection (Passover not Easter), and at Pentecost (Lev 23:15-16) they became the bride (Nation, commonwealth of Israel), the Israel of God Gal 6:15-16. Christianity has never kept Pentecost, I can show you the proof, and have done over and over, but the the House of Israel are a stubborn hard necked people, who only do what is right in their own eyes: Christianity is not the House of Israel, the lost sheep of the house of Israel are the heirs, scattered within its false walls of wood and stone: Christianity is not the root of Jesse, Messiah is in Judah: Christianity is not the House of Judah, neither is Judaism (Jews):





Christianity is not the heirs according to the promise (Gal 3:29), the lost sheep of the House of Israel are, that are scattered within these 'gentile nations' (heathens) which are now being destroyed in the last days for their 2000 years of lawlessness (es), wars and rebellion, their cup is just about overflowing with the death of the saints (scattered sheep), and soon will come to a close.





There is neither 'Jew or gentile' Gal 3:28, we are 'Jacob-Israel' (the only heir) grafted in Romans 11, we are wild olive branches (strangers to the covenants). We are the house of Israel in Messiah whether we know it or not, and we will not go unpunished for our disobedience: The Qodesh Calendar discovery 2012 is the evidence, Christianity has never known of kept the calendar Messiah created and died on: Neither have Jews, the discovery also proved beyond a shadow of doubt, History was re-written by the victor, Rome, and Christianity and Judaism are not the original faiths of the bible, they both came much later, morphed into the apostasies we have today; The word (-s) christian did not appear until 14+ years after: The early believers were 'the way' Acts 7:38, and the Congregation of Israel Acts 24:14 are not 'the gentile church':





If you personally are not keeping the calendar Messiah created and died on, which did not end at the cross (evidence Acts 20), you are standing on the wrong side of history!