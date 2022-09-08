Racist Senate Candidate Krystle Matthews says "you gotta treat [white people] like sh*t."

Project Veritas: Democrat South Carolina US Senate Candidate Krystle Matthews: You Gotta Treat White People Like Sh*t

Project Veritas on Wednesday released undercover audio of Democrat South Carolina State Rep and US Senate candidate Krystle Matthews trashing white people.

“My district is slightly Republican, and it’s heavily white,” Matthews told an undercover PV journalist. “I’m no stranger to white people, I’m from a mostly white town.”

She continued, “And let me tell you one thing, you oughta know who you’re dealing with, like…you gotta treat them [white people] like shit, like I mean that’s the only way they’ll respect you.”

Krystle Matthews proceeded to tell the PV journalist that she keeps white people “under her thumb” otherwise they “get out of control like kids.”



