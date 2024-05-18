Create New Account
Pro-Ukrainian Liberal tries to ASSASSINATE Slovakia's anti-war Prime Minister _ Redacted News
Published Yesterday

You'll recall last week on the show... we were praising Slovakia for standing up against the tyranny of the WHO... rejecting the pandemic treaty... well If you are a pre peace leader who stands up against the tyranny of the WEF and the WHO... you will be shot... assassinated. That's exactly what just happened today to Robert Fico the prime minister of Slovakia.

politicsglobalismassassinationslovakiarobert fico

