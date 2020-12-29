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45. MMS: COMUSAV FIRST CONFERENCE IN ENGLISH! Doctors-Chlorine Dioxide-Covid-19 12/28/2020
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400 views • December 29, 2020
A coalition of over 3500 doctors and another 6500+ lawyers, healthcare professionals and other researchers meet weekly to discuss the wonderful benefits of using ClO2 in their practices. Bolivia has been erradicated from coronavirus and other countries like Mexico are on track to do the same as they learn and understand what it is, how to use it and the power of its effedts on disease. I included the message boar on ths conference so you can see other comments that were made by the viewers.
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