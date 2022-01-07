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BD 0395 - REMINDER TO HELP THE SPIRITUALLY ILL ....
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10 views • January 07, 2022
THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST
A TREMENDOUS WORK for the ignorant, the searchers and the doubters ....
"In the beginning was the Word ....
A Tedeum to the Creator of Heaven and Earth....
You all are His creatures, once lost to Him ....
And He will not rest until He has recovered all the sheep ...."
With these words the revelations of God to Bertha Dudde began on June 15, 1937, which found the conclusion on August 17, 1965 with the manifestation 9030 as a seal.
Of the total of 94 original books with over 9000 proclamations the following books have been lost: Book Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 21, 22, 26, 29, 38, 39, 40.
These writings are interdenominational!
They want to recruit from no Christian religious affiliation and also to no religious community. They have only the purpose to make the WORD OF GOD, which HE gives to us in the today's time - according to His promise John 14, 21 - accessible to humans.
"He who has My commandments and keeps them is he who loves Me.
But he who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and reveal Myself to him." John 14:21
Revelation 0395
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/wordofgod/07_html/0/0395.html
Summary
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/index.html
Index Themebooklets:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/ebooklets.html
Full text search in all Translations:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/search/
"freely ye have recieved, freely give"
Downloads for the entire edition of the New Revelation
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/edown.html
Up to now 2141 revelations have been translated into English.
Translations available as download:
english, french, spanish, italian, polish, russian, greek, rumanian, dutch, korean
http://bertha-dudde.info/download/index.html
Links to my other channels in German and English:
Links zu meinen anderen Kanälen in Deutsch und Englisch:
DIE LETZTE GROSSE OFFENBARUNG JESU CHRISTI - EIN GEWALTIGES WERK für SUCHENDE, UNWISSENDE und ZWEIFLER
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr9_0h1j8woimjlbwcoiZBw
THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - A TREMENDOUS WORK für the IGNORANT , the SEARCHERS and the DOUBTERS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUKyYQONAYHmKiSxhQFuGwQ
DIE LETZTEN SIEBEN JAHRE der ERDE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZi2i0AOH6syYeoIlqD5vqA
THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7vezICWFu4io7_Zk1W2McQ
GOD corrected - FALSE DOTRINES & ERRORS of the CHURCHES
GOTT berichtigt - IRRLEHREN und IRRTÜMER der KIRCHEN
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHHv65LTxkITAYCp7R8TmQg
PROPHETEN der ENDZEIT - PROPHETS of the END TIMES
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCadlHrN7GXpZuUt5V7n5Kw
Videos in englisch on Brighteon - END TIME PROPHECY
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/endtimeprophecy
Videos in englisch on BITCHUTE - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SekPDXh0OoCq/
Archive ORG: Sound files only - GOD´s WORD - German and Englisch
https://archive.org/details/@die_letzten_7_jahre_der_erde
A TREMENDOUS WORK for the ignorant, the searchers and the doubters ....
"In the beginning was the Word ....
A Tedeum to the Creator of Heaven and Earth....
You all are His creatures, once lost to Him ....
And He will not rest until He has recovered all the sheep ...."
With these words the revelations of God to Bertha Dudde began on June 15, 1937, which found the conclusion on August 17, 1965 with the manifestation 9030 as a seal.
Of the total of 94 original books with over 9000 proclamations the following books have been lost: Book Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 21, 22, 26, 29, 38, 39, 40.
These writings are interdenominational!
They want to recruit from no Christian religious affiliation and also to no religious community. They have only the purpose to make the WORD OF GOD, which HE gives to us in the today's time - according to His promise John 14, 21 - accessible to humans.
"He who has My commandments and keeps them is he who loves Me.
But he who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and reveal Myself to him." John 14:21
Revelation 0395
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/wordofgod/07_html/0/0395.html
Summary
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/index.html
Index Themebooklets:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/ebooklets.html
Full text search in all Translations:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/search/
"freely ye have recieved, freely give"
Downloads for the entire edition of the New Revelation
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/edown.html
Up to now 2141 revelations have been translated into English.
Translations available as download:
english, french, spanish, italian, polish, russian, greek, rumanian, dutch, korean
http://bertha-dudde.info/download/index.html
Links to my other channels in German and English:
Links zu meinen anderen Kanälen in Deutsch und Englisch:
DIE LETZTE GROSSE OFFENBARUNG JESU CHRISTI - EIN GEWALTIGES WERK für SUCHENDE, UNWISSENDE und ZWEIFLER
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr9_0h1j8woimjlbwcoiZBw
THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - A TREMENDOUS WORK für the IGNORANT , the SEARCHERS and the DOUBTERS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUKyYQONAYHmKiSxhQFuGwQ
DIE LETZTEN SIEBEN JAHRE der ERDE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZi2i0AOH6syYeoIlqD5vqA
THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7vezICWFu4io7_Zk1W2McQ
GOD corrected - FALSE DOTRINES & ERRORS of the CHURCHES
GOTT berichtigt - IRRLEHREN und IRRTÜMER der KIRCHEN
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHHv65LTxkITAYCp7R8TmQg
PROPHETEN der ENDZEIT - PROPHETS of the END TIMES
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCadlHrN7GXpZuUt5V7n5Kw
Videos in englisch on Brighteon - END TIME PROPHECY
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/endtimeprophecy
Videos in englisch on BITCHUTE - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SekPDXh0OoCq/
Archive ORG: Sound files only - GOD´s WORD - German and Englisch
https://archive.org/details/@die_letzten_7_jahre_der_erde
Keywords
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