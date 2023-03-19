https://gettr.com/post/p2bwx1e1287
【#FreeMilesGuoNow】3/18/2023 Fellow Fighter Sylvia: The US DOJ, FBI, and SEC, all weaponized by the CCP, are banding together to persecute Mr. Guo and the Chinese people! Citizens of the New Federal State of China are calling for democracy and freedom by chanting, "Free Miles Guo!"
#DOJ #FBI #SEC #MilesGuo #democracy #freedom
【#立即释放郭文贵先生】 3/18/2023 童谣战友：被中共武器化的美国司法部 、联邦调查局和证券交易委员会沆瀣一气，迫害郭先生和中国人！新中国联邦人喊出“释放郭文贵”，是喊出自己渴望民主和自由的声音！
#美国司法部 #联邦调查局 #美国证监会 #郭文贵 #民主 #自由
