A.I. worldwide domination...
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
117 followers
82 views • 3 weeks ago

President Trump announces $500 billion investment in AI Infrastructure project called Stargate.
Shocking, I know, that Mr. Warp Speed MAGA Jab, the President who bragged that the COVID vaccine was the greatest accomplishment of his administration, would have these AI hucksters up there telling us about the marvels of AI engineering of the next generation of mRNA vaccines—or genetic interventions.
Wonderful. How could this go wrong? And in case you think that this is all some 5D chess maneuver, guys , don’t worry. Trump, who introduced the mRNA, approved Operation Warp Speed to warp-speed those jabs right into your arms. He’s really against these things, guys. No, he is not.

