Ron Paul Reports! CDC Comes Clean: New Fatality Rate Is A Shocker! Welcome Back Dr. Paul!

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Ron Paul Returns in this Amazing report. The Centers for Disease Control have come out with a new estimate of the Covid infection fatality ratio and the numbers will shock you because they are actually being honest this time. No wonder the Florida governor has said "enough is enough" and decided to open his state up completely. We are told to trust the CDC, so why is the mainstream media ignoring this very important news like they do everything else that does not support their narrative? Is this still about a disease...or is it politics?
Source Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxE2g8lby7o
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