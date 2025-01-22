The Wolverine - Detox, Heal Fast & Live Forever

https://uthrivelabs.com/the-wolverine.html



The Wolverine is a unique & powerful transdermal/topical tool that can help you heal fast, detox more efficiently, manage joint issues, deal with inflammation & nerve damage, boost immune function, improve skin issues including wrinkles/scars, and so much more. Being our most powerful tool, you will want to read its Protocol well. Once you master The Wolverine you will become quite confident in your ability to handle many issues on your own. In addition to that, The Wolverine is also key to have on hand in the event of an emergency! Apply several drops to CLEAN SKIN (clean the skin first with colloidal silver ideally), spread The Wolvering around gently (you do not need to rub it in), wait 15 minutes for full absorption. Expect minor irritation as it acts, to mitigate/slow the process apply C60 Your Face cream after approx. 10 minutes. Clean the area afterwards if you plan to apply makeup. If you want to attempt the dunk method for rapid healing/detox, ensure the vessel you are using is glass (no metals or plastics) and use only distilled water (or Gold SuperWater) to create a powerful healing bath. No more than 10 minutes at a time when using this method but you can dunk your injury several times per day until it has healed fully.

If you are using The Wolverine a water distiller is now essential, here is a link to our favorite one, also see our video on Water and why you absolutely need a water distiller if you have not already:

https://vivohome.com/vivohome-4l-digital-control-304-stainless-steel-home-water-distiller-machine-with-lcd-screen-p152378157677080567-v152378157677080508