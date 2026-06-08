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EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION AMERICANS AND WORLD TAKE DOWN
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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Thursday June 4th 2026 POWERFUL EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION

Christopher James again shows the world WHO the enemy is and solution to stop it.


SHARE..SHARE...SHARE...RE UPLOAD EVERYWHERE OUR WORLD DEPENDS ON THIS!!!


We are in the final days now of this global horrific take down of mankind and only KNOWLEDGE WITH COLLECTIVE ARMED WORLDWIDE ACTION WILL STOP IT!


There is not political solution or in any court systems currently operating in the world but the truth and true courts of law are fighting in the background to wake up mankind and wipe this evil acting globally now on a level that everyone can see.


WELL HERE IT IS... FOR THE WORLD TO SEE... THIS IS WHO YOUR ENEMIES ARE FIRST ONE BEING IGNORANCE WHICH YOU HAVE NO EXCUSE FOR AFTER WATCHING THIS!


MasterPeace is the most amazing discovery in last 100 years it is removing naturally epic levels of forever chemicals in all our bodies while also removing MAC addresses injected via vaccinations worldwide... this allows this evil to get control of your body and why everyone must view and see the evidence VERIFIED on MasterPeace.


Protect yourself and your family and friends prepare massive chaos is upon our world learn the power of knowledge time is not on our side as supply chains breaking down worldwide.


MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and also under attack get it as it is a $1 a day to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada is the most amazing sauna in world RESEARCH IT and learn why .

See my interview here... https://www.bitchute.com/video/112Xg0ted43z


Here is my link https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN to get best price anywhere!!!


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3

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