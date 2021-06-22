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DIRTY MASKS. THEY ARE HARBORING ALL KINDS OF DISEASE. YOU ARE KILLING YOURSELF AND KIDS WITH MASKS
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20 views • June 22, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
They are about as nasty as it gets. People are so stupid. I ran into two idiots yesterday that were still wearing masks and they told me it was the masks that stopped the flu and that is why we did not have any flu season this past year. We are so screwed.
Source: Del Bigtree on the Highwire.
They are about as nasty as it gets. People are so stupid. I ran into two idiots yesterday that were still wearing masks and they told me it was the masks that stopped the flu and that is why we did not have any flu season this past year. We are so screwed.
Source: Del Bigtree on the Highwire.
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