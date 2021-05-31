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Real Intelligence vs Fake Intelligence. How to find a balance?
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70 views • May 31, 2021
What can we do about people on the Internet who bother us with their crazy conspiracy theories and irrational arguments? The Internet itself has turned to Artificial intelligence for a solution. This is ironic, since A.I. is what started the problem in the first place. (Please see our video "Internet Zombies" https://youtu.be/jo50mZrbsjM for further explanation of how that has happened.) Nevertheless, social media now regularly shadow bans, blocks, or completely shuts down anyone who does not conform with their beliefs in several different areas. Far from being a solution, artificial intelligence on the Internet is only further polarizing the world. We have A.I. to blame for the increase in violence and irrationality over various global issues. In this video, we present to you the REAL solution... one which we urgently need to implement, and which we are now experimenting with on this channel.
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