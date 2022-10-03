WPRPN Episode No.280 ﻿☠ Intl Talk Like a Pirate Day 2022

Friday, September 23rd, 2022



Episode No.280 – ITLAPD (International Talk Like a Pirate Day) 2022!

Avast me hearties! It bee that time of year again.

Call in with all your top Pirate stories, slang, and historic references. Approximately 300 years since the end to the so-called “Golden Age of Piracy”, their spirits still reverberate throughout our Meta-modern lives.



8pm PST - LA, Vancouver, Seattle, Baja

11pm EST - New York, Toronto, Miami

(Saturday - 12pm NOON in Tokyo & Seoul)

Check your local listings

Roundtable Participants:

via Florida, USA - Angel Espino

Newcastle, Australia - AMOS

New York City, USA - Vinny from Brooklyn

