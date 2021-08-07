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PORNOGRAPHY & OTHER BIBLICAL DRUGS. #3...
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27 views • August 07, 2021
1/2 of all Google Searches are for Pornography because Man obeys the 1st Commandment and Women Disobey The 1st Commandment, (Multiply & Replenish The Earth) I.E. Her body belongs to her husband. Pornography and divorce are violations of the 2nd marriage commandment. A women's body does not belong to her to commit abortion Physically or spiritually by using her body as she commands it but rather by giving up her body for the pleasure of Her Betrothed...
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