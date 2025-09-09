Decentralize TV – Roman Yampolskiy on AI superintelligence, human extermination and simulation theory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more, visit: https://x.com/romanyam
- Introduction and Welcome (0:00)
- Discussion on AI Safety and Simulation Theory (2:12)
- Sponsorship and Economic Topics (4:59)
- Introduction of Roman Yampolsky (11:31)
- AI's Emergent Intelligence and Human Control (13:17)
- AI's Potential to Exterminate Humans (20:13)
- Simulation Theory and Religious Parallels (22:59)
- AI's Role in Human Extinction and Regulatory Challenges (31:45)
- AI's Impact on Employment and Economic Deployment (36:47)
- AI's Potential to Solve Aging and Human Immortality (48:19)
- Conclusion and After-Party (55:18)