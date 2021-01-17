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PROPHECY UPDATE JAN 17, 2021 - CENSORSHIP IS GETTING WORSE
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521 views • January 17, 2021
Israel, Arab allies ‘on same page’ against Iran ahead of Biden transition …. Social Media censorship is getting worse …. Suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran-linked targets ‘kill dozens’ …. Destruction of Damascus might happen soon …. We are seeing the decline and the destruction of America
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