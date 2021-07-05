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MORE PROOF: FACE MASKS DANGEROUS FOR YOUR CHILDREN | True Pathfinder
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10 views • July 05, 2021
In this video we look at a new, peer-reviewed study on face masks, which reveals another health danger they pose to your children.
Find out what it is!
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Stay healthy and aware!
#covid19 #sarscov2 #childrenhealth #facemasks #facemaskdangers #society #childrenharm #facemaskstudy
Find out what it is!
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#covid19 #sarscov2 #childrenhealth #facemasks #facemaskdangers #society #childrenharm #facemaskstudy
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