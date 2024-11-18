BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1017 WHAT IS TRUTH…FAITHFULNESS IS
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 5 months ago

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1017 WHAT IS TRUTH…FAITHFULNESS IS


Bible: Yochanan (Jn) 18:33-38 What is truth?


SYNOPSIS: In the world we live in today, most everyone has their own truth. From politics to so sad even religion everyone has their own truth. The gentile Governor Pilot even said to YESHUA after being told what was truth, he said “what is truth.” Today we are going to study biblical, Kingdom truth. How does faithfulness and truth go hand in hand? How does that faithfulness play into if you get a room at the FATHER’S HOUSE?


BIBLE VERSES: Yochanan (Jn) 18:33-38 What is truth. Mattiyahu (Mat) 28:18-20 how many gentiles was this said to. Yochanan (Jn) 14:1-6 you know the way there if you are faithful. LOFR B’resheet 24:23-27 truth and faithfulness go hand in hand. Luke 12:42-46 ELOHIM will not put you in charge if you are not keeping HIS days. Psalm 119:142-144 your Torah is truth. Psalm 119:157-160 I look at traitors with disgust. Mattiyahu (Mat) 5:18 last forever. Galatians 5:22-23 what is a fruit. 1 Tim 6:10-12 pursue the truth.


Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.


Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wednesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com


We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV


Our main website is www.bgmctv.org


SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.BGMCTV.org

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.yeshuatube.org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicadamsstraight truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy