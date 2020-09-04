He Goes By Many Names

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SPEAKER: David Pawson
"Although the Devil is present in some form in many religions and can be compared to some mythological gods, he’s arguably best known for his role in Christianity. In modern biblical translations, the Devil is the adversary of God and God’s people.
It’s commonly thought that the Devil first showed up in the Bible in the book of Genesis as the serpent who convinced Eve—who then convinced Adam—to eat forbidden fruit from the “tree of the knowledge” in the Garden of Eden. As the story goes, after Eve fell for the Devil’s conniving ways, she and Adam were banished from the Garden of Eden and doomed to mortality.
Many Christians believe the Devil was once a beautiful angel named Lucifer who defied God and fell from grace. This assumption that he is a fallen angel is often based the book of Isaiah in the Bible which says, “How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! How art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations.”
The word Satan means "the OPPOSER" and ANYONE who contradicts and says the OPPOSITE to God, is, BY DEFINITION, in opposition and working for "the OPPOSER" - Satan, nomatter what he himself (or she herself) might claim, either deludedly or intentionally (Matthew 16:22-23).
"The Hidden Hand" is the very same organisation that was running the world for Satan 2000 years ago and was behind the "Sanhedrin" and engineered the crucifixion. They decided to crucify the "King of Israel" rather than give-up their immense wealth and power. Christ acknowledged that Satan was running the world through these people and their political systems, calling Satan "the prince of this world" in John 14 v 30. They were referred to as being "the sons of Satan" by Christ in John 8 v 37-47, and condemned in Matt. 23 as being hypocrites for their evil legal and political systems - "Woe to you Scribes (lawyers) and Pharisees (politicians), HYPOCRITES."
Read The Way Home or Face the Fire - THE Survival-Plan for ALL human+Beings : https://jahtruth.net/twh.pdf
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xb3WMXZOXME
End Times Productions