BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TWO 5G TOWERS AT WALGREENS "VACCINE" INJECTION SITE. PART 2
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
83 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
470 views • June 05, 2022

LOCATION: WALGREENS COVID "VACCINE" INJECTION SITE. OPERATOR: CROWN & CASTLE(#1 TOWER) #2 TOWER: UNKNOWN OPERATOR ON CARDIOVASCULAR "HEALTH" CENTER PROPERTY. CORNER OF SOSSAMAN & BROADWAY, EAST MESA ARIZONA. 2 5G TOWERS DIRECTLY BEHIND A WALGREENS "VACCINE" MRNA INJECTION SITE. ONE IS ON THE PROPERTY OF A CARDIOVASCULAR "HEALTH" CENTER. NOTE: I BELIEVE THE FLU SHOTS ALSO INJECT MRNA NANOTECH, SPIKE PROTEINS WHICH CAUSED THE "CORONAVIRUS" PANDEMIC. There appears to be relationship between the 5g towers and mrna injections(Pfizer, Moderna, JJ covid shots) which may include the tower transmissions activate/modulate poisons in the injections(e.g. if victim has a low social credit score aka compliance, poisons may be activated/accelerated as punishment). I'm working on a hypothesis there's Radon in the injections. Radon is radioactive and causes lung cancer. While microwaves are not ionizing by themselves, they do trigger/accelerate ionized particles such as Radon. This binary system may also be used to register/track/trace injected 24/7. See this channel and subscribe for followup reports. Also follow THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR on GAB. ______________________________ SUPPORT AND CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO US PATRIOT FREE PRESS, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTERS SUCH AS MYSELF. WE ARE LITERALLY ON THE FRONT LINES DEFENDING US AGAINST THE GLOBAL TYRANNY, DEPOPULATION AGENDA. ________________________________ EMAIL YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE, WRITE $$ PLEDGE AMOUNT TO: [email protected] IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MORE GROUNDBREAKING NEWS & ANALYSIS COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY. If you can't make a $$ contribution at this time, you can still email me to be on subscriber mailing list for events, networking and consultations.

IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MY REPORTS AND ANTI GLOBALIST ACTIVISM EMAIL YOUR $$ PLEDGE TO


[email protected] FOR PAYMENT INSTRUCTIONS OR:


1-GO TO MONEYGRAM.COM


2-PAY ONLINE WITH A VISA/MC CARD OR OTHER


3-FILL IN RECEIVER "JONATHAN ADLER, PHOENIX ARIZONA"


4-AFTER YOU DO TRANSACTION, 8 DIGIT CODE WILL APPEAR ON SCREEN.


5- EMAIL [email protected] WITH YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE AND THE 8 DIGIT NUMBER.


Email me with any questions.


Paid subscribers go in my VIP group for special alerts/individual consultations

Keywords
vaccinewalgreensfiveg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Garrison Vance
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
Has the Bermuda Triangle&#8217;s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Has the Bermuda Triangle’s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Jacob Thomas
Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Douglas Harrington
Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy