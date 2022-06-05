TWO 5G TOWERS AT WALGREENS "VACCINE" INJECTION SITE. PART 2

LOCATION: WALGREENS COVID "VACCINE" INJECTION SITE. OPERATOR: CROWN & CASTLE(#1 TOWER) #2 TOWER: UNKNOWN OPERATOR ON CARDIOVASCULAR "HEALTH" CENTER PROPERTY. CORNER OF SOSSAMAN & BROADWAY, EAST MESA ARIZONA. 2 5G TOWERS DIRECTLY BEHIND A WALGREENS "VACCINE" MRNA INJECTION SITE. ONE IS ON THE PROPERTY OF A CARDIOVASCULAR "HEALTH" CENTER. NOTE: I BELIEVE THE FLU SHOTS ALSO INJECT MRNA NANOTECH, SPIKE PROTEINS WHICH CAUSED THE "CORONAVIRUS" PANDEMIC. There appears to be relationship between the 5g towers and mrna injections(Pfizer, Moderna, JJ covid shots) which may include the tower transmissions activate/modulate poisons in the injections(e.g. if victim has a low social credit score aka compliance, poisons may be activated/accelerated as punishment). I'm working on a hypothesis there's Radon in the injections. Radon is radioactive and causes lung cancer. While microwaves are not ionizing by themselves, they do trigger/accelerate ionized particles such as Radon. This binary system may also be used to register/track/trace injected 24/7. See this channel and subscribe for followup reports. Also follow THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR on GAB. ______________________________ SUPPORT AND CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO US PATRIOT FREE PRESS, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTERS SUCH AS MYSELF. WE ARE LITERALLY ON THE FRONT LINES DEFENDING US AGAINST THE GLOBAL TYRANNY, DEPOPULATION AGENDA. ________________________________ EMAIL YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE, WRITE $$ PLEDGE AMOUNT TO: [email protected] IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MORE GROUNDBREAKING NEWS & ANALYSIS COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY. If you can't make a $$ contribution at this time, you can still email me to be on subscriber mailing list for events, networking and consultations.



IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MY REPORTS AND ANTI GLOBALIST ACTIVISM EMAIL YOUR $$ PLEDGE TO





[email protected] FOR PAYMENT INSTRUCTIONS OR:





1-GO TO MONEYGRAM.COM





2-PAY ONLINE WITH A VISA/MC CARD OR OTHER





3-FILL IN RECEIVER "JONATHAN ADLER, PHOENIX ARIZONA"





4-AFTER YOU DO TRANSACTION, 8 DIGIT CODE WILL APPEAR ON SCREEN.





5- EMAIL [email protected] WITH YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE AND THE 8 DIGIT NUMBER.





Email me with any questions.





Paid subscribers go in my VIP group for special alerts/individual consultations