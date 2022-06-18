Headwind - The Round Table Discussion | Malone, Bossche, Desmet

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Headwind is a unique and visually stunning documentary series. Episode 4: The Round Table Discussion.
As a surprise to Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, we flew in Dr. Mattias Desmet for the very first meeting of these three leading experts on the medical and social impact of COVID. Dr. Desmet is a clinical psychologist at the University of Ghent, Belgium. He gained world attention with his theory of mass formation psychosis which describes the hypnotized state of the population during the so-called pandemic.
His theory inspired many people, including Dr. Malone, musician Eric Clapton, and popular talk show host Joe Rogan.
Headwind - The Round Table Discussion
https://www.theepochtimes.com/headwind-the-round-table-discussion_4511384.html
Credit:
Mark Sanders, director
Alain Grootaers, journalist
Jakobien Huisman, journalist
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