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Shaken Up - Bruce Tyson - 2 Thessalonians 2:2
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13 views • May 17, 2021
Look around you. Your enemies have overthrown your nation. They want to destroy you because of your race, gender, political beliefs, and commitment to Christ. It's not the first dark times for believers. Join Bruce Tyson as he exhorts you to accept Jesus' and the Apostles' message: Don't be Shaken Up. Read the transcript at: https://unprecedentedfavor.com/shaken-up/
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