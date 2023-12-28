The mystery of the 2001 building 7 collapse in NY

Why do most people not know about the third building collapse on 9/11 2001? The media blacked it out in comparison to the Twin Towers coverage. No plane hit Building 7 and it was blocks away from the Twin Towers, yet it too collapsed into its own footprint...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.