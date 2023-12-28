Create New Account
The mystery of the 2001 building 7 collapse in NY
PJ Glassey
Published Yesterday

Why do most people not know about the third building collapse on 9/11 2001? The media blacked it out in comparison to the Twin Towers coverage. No plane hit Building 7 and it was blocks away from the Twin Towers, yet it too collapsed into its own footprint...

Keywords
collapse911new yorktwin towersbuilding 7inside job

