© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Millennial Deception
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • September 13, 2020
Many teachings and ideas have been advanced
about the End of the World, but for those who
believe that Scripture is the inspired revelation of
YHVH’s plan to redeem a lost world, they recognize
that unless His Word says it in the Torah and in the
recorded messages of Y'shua Ha Mashiach, our
Savior, the message is an adulterated teaching
passed to us from the “traditions of men.”
about the End of the World, but for those who
believe that Scripture is the inspired revelation of
YHVH’s plan to redeem a lost world, they recognize
that unless His Word says it in the Torah and in the
recorded messages of Y'shua Ha Mashiach, our
Savior, the message is an adulterated teaching
passed to us from the “traditions of men.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.