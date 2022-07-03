UNITED IN FREEDOM TX: EX-GAY TEACHER WARNS OF PUBLIC SCHOOL AGENDA TO SEXUALIZE CHILDREN

At the United In Freedom Event in Texas we interviewed a former teacher who is part of the Ex-Gay Teachers caucus in the Nation Teacher's Association. She warns of the very real agenda to brainwash and sexualize your children through the public school system. These views are her own and do not necessarily represent those of the Ex-Gay Teachers Caucus.

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