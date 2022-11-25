Deny or Die 11/25/2022

Are you willing to deny Jesus? Are you willing to die for Him? Are you ready to face and deny the Mark of the Beast? We can’t make this big decision “one day”. We have to be ready and confident right now that we will never take the Mark of the Beast. When your family is threatened, don’t get blackmailed! Stand strong and trust Jesus in your death.



00:00 - The Mark vs Christ

08:47 - Become an Overcomer

13:42 - Don’t get Blackmailed

16:06 - The World Government

19:57 - The Big Warning

21:23 - The Martyr’s Blessing

24:29 - Our Victory

