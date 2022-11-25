Deny or Die 11/25/2022

Are you willing to
deny Jesus? Are you willing to die for Him? Are you ready to face and deny the
Mark of the Beast? We can’t make this big decision “one day”. We have to be
ready and confident right now that we will never take the Mark of the Beast.
When your family is threatened, don’t get blackmailed! Stand strong and trust
Jesus in your death.
00:00 - The Mark vs Christ
08:47 - Become an Overcomer
13:42 - Don’t get Blackmailed
16:06 - The World Government
19:57 - The Big Warning
21:23 - The Martyr’s Blessing
24:29 - Our Victory
