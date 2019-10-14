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Parents Lose Custody For Refusing Chemo
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26 views • October 14, 2019
Parents Taylor Bland-Ball and Joshua McAdams remain without custody of their 4-year-old son after a Florida judge ruled they should not have ended his cancer treatments. David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the horrible truth in this special report!
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