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NWO film studio COVID-19 corpse seen smoking. Repent medical witchcraft or God will send 5G pandemic
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174 views • August 23, 2021
Repent of your medical science pharmakeia witchcraft or God will send a pandemic plague upon you
Repent of your worship of Semjaza’s Atlantis medical science pharmakeia witchcraft and pharmaceutical science alchemy. Sell all your health insurance and give that money to the poor and widows and orphans, and kick out all the highest donations church donator doctors and health insurance salespeople and nurses out of your churches now. Burn all your Christian counseling license psychology witchcraft and psychiatry witchcraft certificates in your backyard now. Throw all your aspirin and Advil and heart medication and pacers and diabetic medication and chemotherapy radiation therapy junk into the toilet now. Instead of throwing those things away, these dumb religious Christian Babylonian medical science witchcraft nurses in the Christian ministry group I used to go to decades ago, threw away an important part of her surgery patient’s body (some bone or ligament part) by mistake, and get scolded by the doctor. She was depressed that she got scolded and asked the group for prayer. I assume they keep it secret from the patients. Do not go to these medical science witchdoctors and alchemists and body mutilators, or they will kill you. Repent. If you do not repent, then God will send a pandemic plague upon you. These are not nice religious spiritual concepts I am talking about, like the dumb brain-dead religious Christian freak hordes think we real Christians are preaching, but we are talking about specific actions you need to take now. Do it! Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
New enemy weapons alert to all allies and Republic Rebel Alliance forces: 5G kill zone
I went to the bank today, and when I got into the city center, I started getting slightly tired and short of breath, so I think they were attacking with Wuhan 5G remote assassination weapons. They are probably killing slowly a lot of the vaccinated elderly and children with their 5G towers in the central part of the cities, so it is probably best to keep them out of those areas. As far as the children under 12 years of age, they are not vaccinating them, so they should be alright. The Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars’ CPS probably plans to kidnap the children under 12 years of age, and make them into the Draco avatar black nobility families’ child sex slaves, and torture, and rape, and eat them, later, when all the Christian men defenders are gone and only Jezebel’s “women’s equality” cowardly traitor effeminate church pastors are left behind on the earth. You ask, “Who gave these children 5G loaded gun toys?” The fallen angel devil fathers gave their nephilim & chimera alien children these junk fallen angel technology weapons. The world is becoming more and more difficult for the real Christians who have the Holy Spirit, but the power of the Holy Spirit in us real Christians surpasses the surge in hell’s power by much greater amounts to not only engage the hell’s army but to hunt them down. Speak forth 100% of God’s truth, so that everyone will come to try to kill you and slaughter your family with Wuhan 5G remote assassination tower weapons, because Jesus gave his life for you on the cross so that you may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. All your family and the tens of thousands may fall down dead with Wuhan 5G remote assassination weapons to the left and right, but you shall remain standing unscathed, because you are a child of the Most High God YHWH Jesus.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Repent of your worship of Semjaza’s Atlantis medical science pharmakeia witchcraft and pharmaceutical science alchemy. Sell all your health insurance and give that money to the poor and widows and orphans, and kick out all the highest donations church donator doctors and health insurance salespeople and nurses out of your churches now. Burn all your Christian counseling license psychology witchcraft and psychiatry witchcraft certificates in your backyard now. Throw all your aspirin and Advil and heart medication and pacers and diabetic medication and chemotherapy radiation therapy junk into the toilet now. Instead of throwing those things away, these dumb religious Christian Babylonian medical science witchcraft nurses in the Christian ministry group I used to go to decades ago, threw away an important part of her surgery patient’s body (some bone or ligament part) by mistake, and get scolded by the doctor. She was depressed that she got scolded and asked the group for prayer. I assume they keep it secret from the patients. Do not go to these medical science witchdoctors and alchemists and body mutilators, or they will kill you. Repent. If you do not repent, then God will send a pandemic plague upon you. These are not nice religious spiritual concepts I am talking about, like the dumb brain-dead religious Christian freak hordes think we real Christians are preaching, but we are talking about specific actions you need to take now. Do it! Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
New enemy weapons alert to all allies and Republic Rebel Alliance forces: 5G kill zone
I went to the bank today, and when I got into the city center, I started getting slightly tired and short of breath, so I think they were attacking with Wuhan 5G remote assassination weapons. They are probably killing slowly a lot of the vaccinated elderly and children with their 5G towers in the central part of the cities, so it is probably best to keep them out of those areas. As far as the children under 12 years of age, they are not vaccinating them, so they should be alright. The Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars’ CPS probably plans to kidnap the children under 12 years of age, and make them into the Draco avatar black nobility families’ child sex slaves, and torture, and rape, and eat them, later, when all the Christian men defenders are gone and only Jezebel’s “women’s equality” cowardly traitor effeminate church pastors are left behind on the earth. You ask, “Who gave these children 5G loaded gun toys?” The fallen angel devil fathers gave their nephilim & chimera alien children these junk fallen angel technology weapons. The world is becoming more and more difficult for the real Christians who have the Holy Spirit, but the power of the Holy Spirit in us real Christians surpasses the surge in hell’s power by much greater amounts to not only engage the hell’s army but to hunt them down. Speak forth 100% of God’s truth, so that everyone will come to try to kill you and slaughter your family with Wuhan 5G remote assassination tower weapons, because Jesus gave his life for you on the cross so that you may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. All your family and the tens of thousands may fall down dead with Wuhan 5G remote assassination weapons to the left and right, but you shall remain standing unscathed, because you are a child of the Most High God YHWH Jesus.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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