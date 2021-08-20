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Episode 14 - Organ Harvesting and Murder
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For over a decade the Chinese government has been rounding up their citizens who practice Falun Gong, or are Uighur Muslim's and house Christians and putting them by the thousands into concentration camps. Guest Mitchell Nicholas Gerber joins me to discuss the horrendous practice of live organ harvesting.
https://www.faluninfo.net
https://www.endtransplantabuse.org
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https://www.faluninfo.net
https://www.endtransplantabuse.org
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
The Patriot Review: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Our mission is to continually bring light to those who do not understand, to protect individual freedoms by defending the Constitution and to expose tyranny wherever it raises its ugly head.
Join us. Join the millions of Americans who understand the stakes and insist on continuing to abide by the Constitution. Assist us in promoting the spirit of always improving on what has preceded us and protecting the rights of our country's greatest asset - its children.
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