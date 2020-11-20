© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Drop and Roll” - How The 2020 Election Was Stolen From Donald Trump
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
388 views • November 20, 2020
In the last ten days The Gateway Pundit published several reports on how the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
The numbers don’t lie.
The election was stolen.
Today we put our findings in an easy to follow video.
Error: On Virginia, once the 308K dump was dropped the remaining batches came in at an exact ratio of 55/45 not 50/49. The information for this video can be found at The Gateway Pundit.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/drop-roll-2020-election-stolen-president-donald-trump-video/
The numbers don’t lie.
The election was stolen.
Today we put our findings in an easy to follow video.
Error: On Virginia, once the 308K dump was dropped the remaining batches came in at an exact ratio of 55/45 not 50/49. The information for this video can be found at The Gateway Pundit.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/drop-roll-2020-election-stolen-president-donald-trump-video/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.