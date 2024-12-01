BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Foreign-backed terrorists captured Kurdish-led SDF fighters, including women, north of Aleppo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1263 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • 5 months ago

Foreign-backed terrorists captured Kurdish-led SDF fighters, including women, north of Aleppo. 

What awaits them, well you can imagine... 

Cynthia... there were 3 videos of this group, people in the back of the truck, only posting 1.

Adding: 

Washington's absurd statement regarding its own terrorist blitzkrieg in Syria...

▪️admits a designated terrorist organization is overrunning Syrian towns and cities; 

▪️blames the Syrian government for not engaging with terrorists; 

▪️feels the need to "deny" being behind the terrorists despite years of evidence proving otherwise; 

▪️has done nothing and will do nothing to help Syria defend against terrorists it is "not" behind; 

You can read the full statement here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/11/30/statement-by-nsc-spokesperson-sean-savett-on-syria/ 

Follow The New Atlas @brianlovethailand


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy