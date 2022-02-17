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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Prepare For The Latter Rain, Signs of Christ's Soon Return - WUP 103
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102 views • February 17, 2022
In Episode 103 we revisit the signs of Jesus' soon return and the preparation for the latter rain that will precede the second advent. Prominent voices in our own ranks want to lull the people back into a slumber by telling them that current world events have to be uncoupled from the Biblical events pointing to the second coming.
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What's Up Prof languages PLAYLISTS:
CZECH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
KINYARWANDA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skPd14mhBBI&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5OXy2TyUBzPM7cVcPhfQGe
LITHUANIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
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Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
What's Up Prof languages PLAYLISTS:
CZECH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
KINYARWANDA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skPd14mhBBI&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5OXy2TyUBzPM7cVcPhfQGe
LITHUANIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/
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