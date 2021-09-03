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GLADYS BEREJIKLIAN TAKES OVER THE WORLD
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210 views • September 03, 2021
Resentful and bitter after being criticised over her leadership during the latest lockdown, Gladys decides it's time to take things to the next level and declare herself the eternal leader of NSW.
Mirror - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLTGXbl…
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
Mirror - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLTGXbl…
Shared from and subscribe to:
TheCrowhouse
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
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