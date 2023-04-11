EPIC: Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb Announces His Candidacy For US Senate

As Pinal County Sheriff, I have been on the front lines of our border crisis. We need leaders in this country who aren’t too politically correct to protect us and that’s why I’m running for the United States Senate.

Sheriff Mark Lamb represents the Values & Traits we as citizens deserve & need as a Senator for Arizona. He displays Honor, Integrity, & Service on a daily basis & has been keeping AZ safe for almost 20 years as a Peace Officer with 6 years as Pinal Countys Sheriff. Vote Lamb!!!



