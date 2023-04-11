EPIC: Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb Announces His Candidacy For US Senate
As Pinal County Sheriff, I have been on the front lines of our border crisis. We need leaders in this country who aren’t too politically correct to protect us and that’s why I’m running for the United States Senate.
Sheriff Mark Lamb represents the Values & Traits we as citizens deserve & need as a Senator for Arizona. He displays Honor, Integrity, & Service on a daily basis & has been keeping AZ safe for almost 20 years as a Peace Officer with 6 years as Pinal Countys Sheriff. Vote Lamb!!!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1645891534129369088
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.