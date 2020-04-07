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Lena Pu - 5G Notice of Liability
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3968 views • April 07, 2020
We are delighted here at AEVA to launch our 'new media' channel with the phenomenal Lena Pu in the first in a series of 'Conversations with inspiring women'. After three years of gruelling research, prayer and dedication, she has produced this exceptional, thorough and immaculate document as a tool for all serious activists looking for real solutions to counter the current 5G electronic enslavement agenda.
Visit www.lenasfabulousfrequencies.com to find out more and become a member on Lena's Patreon page https://www.patreon.com/user/posts?u=31828925.
www.aevamagazine.co.uk
https://www.patreon.com/aevamagazine?fan_landing=true
Visit www.lenasfabulousfrequencies.com to find out more and become a member on Lena's Patreon page https://www.patreon.com/user/posts?u=31828925.
www.aevamagazine.co.uk
https://www.patreon.com/aevamagazine?fan_landing=true
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