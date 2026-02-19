Macgregor torches Trump's Iran posture: 'Preeminently interested in enriching themselves' - Col. Douglas Macgregor, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Preeminently interested in enriching themselves' — Macgregor torches Trump's Iran posture
Col. Douglas Macgregor, a former senior advisor to Trump’s secretary of defense, argued the US drive toward confrontation with Iran isn’t about security — it’s about influence and money.
💬 “Were it not for the Israel lobby and the enormous power and influence exercised… we would not be preparing to attack Iran. That’s a simple fact,” Macgregor stressed.
💬 “He’s given his word. He’s committed himself. He’s taken money. He has to do it,” he said, describing Trump as boxed in.