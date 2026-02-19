Macgregor torches Trump's Iran posture: 'Preeminently interested in enriching themselves' - Col. Douglas Macgregor, clip

'Preeminently interested in enriching themselves' — Macgregor torches Trump's Iran posture

Col. Douglas Macgregor, a former senior advisor to Trump’s secretary of defense, argued the US drive toward confrontation with Iran isn’t about security — it’s about influence and money.

💬 “Were it not for the Israel lobby and the enormous power and influence exercised… we would not be preparing to attack Iran. That’s a simple fact,” Macgregor stressed.

💬 “He’s given his word. He’s committed himself. He’s taken money. He has to do it,” he said, describing Trump as boxed in.