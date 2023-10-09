INTERVIEW WITH DAVID SUMRALL ~ 1000 DAYS OF TERROR

https://danhappel.com/j6-murders-beatdowns-rubber-bullets-gassed-why-so-angry/
The footage is raw. And it's real. The only problem with that is it tells a story and that's not the same story that the media and the government has told people for two years.
Look how mad they are. They just witnessed murders. They just witnessed beat downs. They just got grenade attacked. They just got shot with rubber bullets or gassed for nothing or got their heads split open. And this is the thing that people need to see, is what made these people angry.
