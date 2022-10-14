Alex Jones Addresses the 'End of Infowars'
------------
I have a Message, which I must impart for the American People
November 17, 2012
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/11/17/i-have-a-message-which-i-must-impart-for-the-american-people/
Here is a Crusade Prayer (85) to save the United States of America from the hand of the deceiver
O dear Jesus, cover our nation with Your most precious protection. Forgive us our sins against God’s Commandments. Help the American people to turn back to God. Open their minds to the True Path of the Lord.
Unlock their hardened hearts, so that they will welcome Your Hand of Mercy. Help this nation to stand up against the blasphemies, which may be inflicted upon us to force us to deny Your Presence.
We beseech you, Jesus, to save us, protect us from all harm and embrace our people in Your Sacred Heart. Amen.
---------------
The Alex Jones verdict is a declaration of war on independent media
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/10/15/the-alex-jones-verdict-is-a-declaration-of-war-on-independent-media/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.