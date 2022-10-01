Possible United States Aircraft Activity above Nord Stream Pipeline when it BLEW UP...!

Monkey Werx presents data that may indicate involvement of the United States in the Nord Stream Pipeline Terrorist Attack.
All credits go to Monkey Werx
Source of this video is: https://youtu.be/Jfpw9I01J0o
