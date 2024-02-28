Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Palestinian Child was Crying from Hunger, Pleading - ‘Look at the people in north Gaza; they are Grinding Bird Food to Eat because of Hunger'
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1002 Subscribers
99 views
Published Yesterday

A Palestinian child was seen crying from hunger, pleading, ‘Look at the people in north Gaza; they have started grinding bird food to eat because of hunger.’

On Tuesday, the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) warned that widespread starvation in Gaza is ‘almost inevitable.’ Two Palestinian children have died from starvation in the past 24 hours. According to Unrwa.

Adding:

A group of more than 50 broadcast journalists have sent an open letter to the embassies of Israel and Egypt in the UK calling for “free and unfettered access” to Gaza for foreign media. 
They wrote: “Almost five months into the war in Gaza, foreign reporters are still being denied access to the territory, outside of the rare and escorted trips with the Israeli military. 
“We urge the Governments of Israel and Egypt to allow free and unfettered access to Gaza for all foreign media. 
“We call on the government of Israel to openly state its permission for international journalists to operate in Gaza and for the Egyptian authorities to allow international journalists access to the Rafah Crossing.” 

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket