A Palestinian Child was Crying from Hunger, Pleading - ‘Look at the people in north Gaza; they are Grinding Bird Food to Eat because of Hunger'

A Palestinian child was seen crying from hunger, pleading, ‘Look at the people in north Gaza; they have started grinding bird food to eat because of hunger.’

On Tuesday, the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) warned that widespread starvation in Gaza is ‘almost inevitable.’ Two Palestinian children have died from starvation in the past 24 hours. According to Unrwa.

Adding:

A group of more than 50 broadcast journalists have sent an open letter to the embassies of Israel and Egypt in the UK calling for “free and unfettered access” to Gaza for foreign media.

They wrote: “Almost five months into the war in Gaza, foreign reporters are still being denied access to the territory, outside of the rare and escorted trips with the Israeli military.

“We urge the Governments of Israel and Egypt to allow free and unfettered access to Gaza for all foreign media.

“We call on the government of Israel to openly state its permission for international journalists to operate in Gaza and for the Egyptian authorities to allow international journalists access to the Rafah Crossing.”